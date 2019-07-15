2018 One year ago today
The owners of Buy the Dozen Donuts, the popular doughnut vendor at the Moscow Farmers Market, are looking to sell their business. Ray Wallace, co-owner with his wife, Jennifer Wallace, said the business has been for sale since June. Ray said he wants to focus on his day job as a home loan officer and he does not have enough time to adequately manage Buy the Dozen. … High school students hailing from homes throughout the northwest attended three days of design-related courses on the University of Idaho campus this week. Kate Keenan, marketing and communication manager for the College of Art and Architecture, said the aim of the program is to give potential incoming college students a glimpse into what it is like to pursue a degree in some kind of design.
2014 Five years ago today
The town of Troy is filled with kind-hearted volunteers, says Marilyn Kerns, and these volunteers are not given all the recognition they deserve. That’s why Kerns, president of the Troy Lions Club, decided to make this year’s Old Timers Day theme “Thank a Volunteer.” Troy residents and visitors enjoyed a parade, a 5K run, a car show, buffalo burgers, live music, games and a keg war during Old Timers Day, a tradition in Troy since 1892 and hosted by the local Lions Club since the 1970s. … A study led by Newcastle University in England has found that organically farmed crops and produce contain more antioxidants and less pesticide residue than their conventionally farmed counterparts. Washington State University research professor Charles Benbrook, the only American contributor, said the study, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, is the largest to date worldwide comparing the crop methods.
2009 10 years ago today
A Moscow man reported he was attacked by a mountain lion while camping near Elk River. According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the man said he was gathering firewood when the lion pounced on his back, knocking him to the ground. He said he and the lion then rolled down a hillside, coming to a stop on a log. During the struggle, the victim grabbed a knife and stabbed the mountain lion in the side, causing it to run into the timber. … The second and final phase of the Whitman Hospital and Medical Center’s $19 million overhaul is on target to be completed by the end of the month. The phase involves renovations to a significant portion of the original hospital building. The building has been revamped to include a lobby, a gift shop, four admitting booths, and a business office area, as well a restructuring of the original entryway to the building and front parking lot.
1994 25 years ago today
An unemployed Troy family living without power and with a 5-month-old baby is incensed at the Latah County commissioners’ decision not to give the family emergency assistance. The commissioners, however, maintain a lot of people with more desperate situations exist in the county and they are unwilling to give charity to a family that has not shown it is actively looking for work. … A Washington law that would require gun owners to carry their weapons unloaded and in a see-through container won’t fly in Whitman County. After county residents voiced opposition to the proposal, the Whitman County Commission appears ready to follow Colfax and exempt itself under a provision of the law.