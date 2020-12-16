2019 One year ago today
The Moscow City Council approved an artwork titled “The Homecoming,” to be installed at the north couplet, or the C and Main streets intersection. The design features black birds stationed on power lines — representing Moscow’s permanent residents — and other black birds flying, to represent University of Idaho students who migrate in and out of Moscow. … Pullman has experienced eight collisions in the past 10 days involving a car and a pedestrian, a marked increase from the city’s average of one per week. The sudden rise prompted the Pullman Police Department to carry out emphasis patrols on three crosswalks in downtown Pullman.
2015 Five years ago today
A fungus may make the noble fir less and less common throughout the Northwest. Noble fir are among the more popular holiday trees — accounting for 45 percent of the Christmas trees sold in the Northwest in 2014 — and they are also a favorite target of delphinella abietis, commonly called purple needle eater. The fungus typically kills new growth in higher elevations, but it has started to infect trees in lower lying areas. … A book released earlier this year by Canon Press co-authored by Christ Church Senior Minister Douglas Wilson and Texas pastor Randy Booth was pulled from shelves last week after it was determined multiple passages were plagiarized or the material sources were improperly identified. While the company said it has asked retailers to stop selling the 300-page book, it’s still showing up for sale online.
2010 10 years ago today
Dan Schmidt, Latah County’s newest Democratic state senator, has been a medical doctor since 1986. Schmidt has spent the past four years working with patients in rural and medically underserved areas. He said a long ambulance ride is just one health care issue facing rural populations, which in recent years have become generally less healthy than their urban counterparts. Idaho has no statewide governance for emergency medical services, so it’s often up to locals to organize ambulance services with whatever funding they can acquire. … UI assistant professor Eric Wolbrecht has been awarded a $380,000, five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health to study robotic hand therapy for people who have suffered strokes. He and his team are building 10 tabletop robotic hand exoskeletons that study participants in California will use for physical therapy in their homes. The devices will help stroke patients become more mobile, and researchers will study what about them helps patients recover.