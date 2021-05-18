2020 One year ago today
Two funnel clouds were spotted over the Palouse according to multiple eyewitness reports and the National Weather Service in Spokane. According to a statement on the NWS webpage, trained weather spotters reported seeing the funnel form out of storm clouds above Pullman moving northeast at about 20 miles per hour. … Residents from across the region began to queue up for the first of a series of free drive-in movies being shown in the parking lot of the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome. Cars were already lined up for blocks down Stadium Way and in either direction on Sixth Street an hour before the starting time. Organizers were forced to turn people away just 15 minutes after the gates opened.
2016 Five years ago today
Idaho’s move to the Big Sky Conference was approved by the State Board of Education. The university requested to become a member in 2018, joining the rest of the school’s athletic teams. Big Sky is a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) conference. The Big Sky reaffirmed its invitation to Idaho in November, and with it came a six month extension from the previous invitation. President Chuck Staben made the announcement that Idaho would accept the offer. … The Potlatch School District may be making do with its aging high school for the time being after voters rejected a $14.78 million bond levy that would have financed the design and construction of a new structure. Nearly 1,100 voters turned out to vote on the bond issue, and the consensus was clear as 59 percent cast “no” votes. The bond needed support of two-thirds of voters to pass.
2011 10 years ago today
Organizers and volunteers of Care Net of the Palouse hope their new 6,000-square-foot, $1.3 million facility will enhance the organization’s ability to provide expanded medical services and counseling resources to area residents. The new building was dedicated at a grand opening celebration at its new location at 1515 W. A St. in Moscow. The facility will benefit Moscow and Pullman, as well as the underserved Latah and Whitman counties’ rural communities as well, Care Net CEO Brenda Saltzer said. … Moscow police and volunteer fire department personnel responded to a car crash at the intersection of Hayes and B streets. A 2006 Ford Taurus was traveling eastbound on B Street and reportedly failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into a 2007 Toyota Corolla that was traveling south on Hayes Street. After the two cars collided, one slammed into a short concrete wall bordering a yard, observers said. Its left front wheel landed on top of the wall. The driver of the vehicle was cited for a stop sign violation, extricated from the car and transported to Gritman Medical Center for observation, according to Police Chief David Duke.