2020 One year ago today
In defiance of tense times, more than 90 orchestra students in Moscow joined classmates to play Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” simultaneously from their respective homes. Janet McIntosh, an orchestra teacher with the Moscow School District, said with all of their regularly scheduled concerts canceled, this was a way to give K-12 students a taste of performance albeit from the comfort of their own porches and front yards. Every student — and some parents — began playing their part throughout the city at 6 p.m. … In 1920, Woodrow Wilson was president, women gained the right to vote and a loaf of bread cost 7 cents. It was also the year Marion Johnson entered the world. Johnson, a resident at Good Samaritan Society - Moscow Village, turns 100 years old today. Johnson and other Good Samaritan Society residents will be able to celebrate with a drive-by Mother’s Day parade at the Moscow Village on Eisenhower Street. Residents will be seated outside and friends and family members can drive by in their cars, waving, blowing kisses and shouting greetings as they slowly pass by.
2016 Five years ago today
More than 1,000 men, women and children crowded into WSU’s Beasley Coliseum to watch loved ones officially bring an end to another stage of their lives, revealing a brand new future. Participants in the 120th spring commencement’s last ceremony of the day flashed brilliant smiles and nervous grimaces at the audience, occasionally stopping their procession to wave merrily at a familiar face. Over several minutes, 847 undergraduates, 40 graduates seeking master’s degrees and 34 doctoral candidates filed into the base of the coliseum. … The banks of Moscow’s Hordemann pond were flopping with freshly caught fish and vibrant with the happy squeals of young anglers as dozens of families and friends gathered for the annual Kiwanis Fishing Derby. Sunshine filtered through the young, small leaves of deciduous trees lining the pond.
2011 10 years ago today
The sounds of a Dobro guitar being stroked wafted through the air along with the savory scent of roasting meat as people booth-hopped through the first 2011 Moscow Farmers Market. This year’s market will have a few additions, said Kathleen Burns, city of Moscow art director, including a vendor from a Clarkston brewery who sells dog treats and possibly a Harvard vendor who sells duck eggs. It is the third year the market will accept food stamps, a move which gained a lot of attention in the past two years. … The popular Outlet Campground on Priest Lake is being renovated to improve the quality of the campground, but the renovations are expected to keep the campground closed throughout the 2011 camping season. Renovations will include new restrooms, water and sewer lines, pavement, extended camping spurs, picnic tables and fire rings, said Priest Lake District Ranger Glenn Klingler.