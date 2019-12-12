2018 One year ago today
December means it is time for city snowplows to hit the road to keep the arterials clear of snow and ice, often in the odd hours of the night and morning. The city of Pullman announced it is extending its snow plows services from 2 a.m. to midnight this week. … Just like the months leading up to the November general election, Medicaid expansion was once again the center of discussion among Idaho’s 5th District legislators. Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is responsible for the implementation of Medicaid expansion and the state Legislature’s job is to find ways to fund it.
2014 Five years ago today
An audience more diverse than Moscow itself crowded in — and around — the Moscow City Hall council chambers for “Lessons from Ferguson: A Conversation on Race.” The city’s Human Rights Commission hosted the panel discussion. … The Chipman Trail that connects Pullman and Moscow is viewed by many as a valuable asset to the community. But that doesn’t mean it can’t improve. Several WSU students consulted with city and county officials from both sides of the state border, and spoke in front of about 20 people at the Pioneer Center in Pullman.
2009 10 years ago today
Not every student who will graduate today is as lucky as Heather R. Faught. She will be promoted to engineer at TD & H Engineering in Lewiston. Now that she has earned her degree, Faught said, she can be an engineer for life. … After listening to other city leaders’ struggles and budgeting woes, Pullman City Superviser John Sherman and Mayor Glenn Johnson said they feel Pullman is on the right path through the recession storm. Many Washington cities are struggling in the face of a $2.6 billion deficit in Washington. Johnson said many cities are being dragged under by wage contracts that were made prior to the recession.
1994 25 years ago today
Latah County Sheriff Joe Overstreet has threatened all sheriff’s office employees with polygraph tests and disciplinary action to determine who posted a “derogatory award certificate” about Overstreet in the office’s break room, according to an internal investigation memorandum. … The weather outside was frightful, but the dancing inside the Good Samaritan Center was enough to keep the holiday cheer flowing. Students from UI were on hand for some ballroom dancing. The students are part of the dance majors and minors club at the university.