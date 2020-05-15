2019 One year ago today
The Idaho State Board of Education will consider a University of Idaho request to raise the approved cost of the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena by $5 million. The increase would cover a finalized construction estimate that is more than $3.3 million higher than the previous estimate of $46 million, approved by the board in March, as well as a $1.64 million construction contingency fund, bringing the full cost of the project to $51 million. … The University of Idaho and 10 other educational institutions in the state received a five-year, $17 million grant through the National Institutes of Health to support research in biomedical science and growing Idaho’s health care workforce. The research focuses on new antibiotics, e-cigarettes, cancer, brain trauma and other areas of health care, according to a UI news release.
2015 Five years ago today
The Moscow High School girls already proved they could live up to the first part of their student-athlete titles, now it’s time for them to solidify the latter half. The girls representing the Bears’ track team were named IHSAA 2015 Academic State Champions in the 4A class after accumulating a team grade-point average of 3.810 this spring. … A lot is riding on the Troy School District supplemental levy vote Tuesday and the town is divided on the $1.2 million proposition. Superintendent Christy Castro said she is concerned vital programs, employees and upkeep may be lost if the community rejects the proposal again.
2010 10 years ago today
University of Idaho alumna Kristin Armstrong will be the featured speaker at her alma mater’s commencement ceremony today. At age 36, Armstrong has retired after a successful career as a cyclist. She was the second American woman to ever win a gold medal in cycling, during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, where she completed the 14.6-mile time trial in less than 35 minutes. She added another first-place win to her resume last September, when she won the elite women’s time trial championship in Switzerland. … Erik Zavala-Bravo brags that he’s the first in his family to graduate from a university, even though his younger brother almost beat him to it. Zavala-Bravo, 24, has finished up his bachelor’s degree in agroecology, horticulture and environmental quality from the UI and is graduating today. Born in Michoacan, Mexico, Zavala-Bravo credits the hard work of his parents as being the catalyst for his eventual journey through higher education.