2021 One year ago
The surging Washington State University women’s basketball team soared from 16 points down late in the third quarter against No. 7 Arizona, then forced overtime and stunned the Wildcats 71-69 on a buzzer-beating layup from Charlisse Leger-Walker. ... A third historic district could be established in Moscow. The Moscow Historic Preservation Commission is discussing the possibility of a historic district in the “Swede Town” area of the city, or the east-central part of town. Moscow Planning Manager Mike Ray, who serves as city staff liaison to the commission, said the potential district area has not been defined but could be generally bound by Sixth Street to the north, State Highway 8 or Spotswood and Mabelle streets to the south, Hayes Street to the east and Jefferson to the west.
2017 Five years ago
With continued snowfall and cold temperatures, snow is piling up and here to stay in Moscow. The city recorded 26.2 inches of snow in December, exactly twice the December average of 13.1 inches, Tyler Palmer, deputy director of operations in the Public Works Department told the Moscow City Council’s Administrative Committee this week. Palmer pointed out that in December 1971, 46.8 inches of snow was recorded. The average December 2016 temperature was 23.9 degrees, ranking this past December in the top 10 coldest Decembers in the past century, Palmer told the committee. ... Dr. Michael Patmas, who has led large clinics and hospitals in Spokane, Boise and Woodland, Calif., has been named the part-time chief medical officer of Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Patmas said, “I’m turning 65, so I decided it was a good time to leave behind the big corporate job and do something that might be a little more fun.”
2012 10 years ago
Steve Bunting’s decision as a high schooler to pursue a college education in natural resources set the stage for a career filled with research, teaching, travel and now a national award recognizing his contributions to the field of fire ecology. Bunting, a professor of fire and rangeland ecology and management at the University of Idaho, received the Association of Fire Ecology’s Harold Biswell Award at the Great Basin Fire Ecology Conference in Snowbird, Utah. ... Class of 2008 Washington State University graduate Joe Simons has always had a voice for radio, and is proving he has perseverance to make it in a tough, some say dying, industry. Simons’ short career path has already led to a local radio show, a University of Idaho play-by-play gig and a new venture into a second medium — working on the television show, “Inside the Vandals.”