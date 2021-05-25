2020 One year ago today
Shopko’s bankruptcy created an opportunity in Pullman for two national retailers that are thriving during a coronavirus pandemic that has forced numerous stores to close temporarily. Harbor Freight Tools opened at 1450 Grand Ave. filling 18,000 square feet of the building that housed Shopko, which went out of business about a year ago. Grocery Outlet is slated to join Harbor Freight in early September, occupying 24,000 square feet and leaving 26,000 square feet available for another store that’s being recruited. … Every Memorial Day weekend, descendants of John and Mary Lorang restore and maintain property their ancestors bought almost 140 years ago northwest of Genesee. Since 2004, the work parties at White Spring Ranch, a museum and archive library on Lorang Road just off U.S. Highway 95, have consisted of restoration projects like reroofing, repainting and rebuilding a porch. This weekend’s work party included general maintenance like cutting the lawn and clearing the roof and gutters.
2016 Five years ago today
Nearly four years after a University of Idaho assistant professor was terminated, the institution settled the resulting wrongful termination case with a six-figure settlement. Sanjay Gupta, formerly assistant professor of plant science, and his wife Archana, recently received a $400,000 settlement from the UI in response to their wrongful termination suit. The couple filed the case against the UI in October 2013. Their complaint said the university failed to follow its own policies concerning addressing complaints against employees. … Fewer than three years after the removal of the long-abandoned Dutch Flat Dam just outside of Troy, Idaho Fish and Game representatives say results of the barrier removal project are meeting their expectations as far as providing freedom for steelhead to move upstream to more ideal spawning grounds. Six steelhead spawning nests and four possible spawning nests were also detected in the three-quarter-mile stretch above the site, a traditional migration path fish haven’t been able to access for nearly 100 years.
2011 10 years ago today
Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary recently awarded $28,000 to fund patient comfort items and equipment requested by hospital departments this year. The Auxiliary received and funded 11 requests. Some of the items funded were a compressor for the hospital’s SIM baby used for training, stuffed animals for the Emergency and Same Day Services departments and items for the Cancer Resource Center. The Auxiliary funds these requests through fundraising events including Have a Heart, the annual Christmas Tree Raffle and sales in the Gift Garden. … The Palouse School Board approved transferring operation of the Little Sprouts Child Care and Early Learning Center to a nonprofit parent group. Under the agreement, the school board would continue leasing the facility to the child care center for minimal cost.