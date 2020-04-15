2019 One year ago today
The Washington State University baseball team grabbed its first Pac-12 Conference victory of the season Sunday in an extra-innings thriller against Oregon. WSU won 8-7 in 10 innings to avoid a series sweep at Bailey-Brayton Field. … The city of Moscow will have hour-long open houses to give the public more information about the bond election May 21, which involves funding the construction of a new police services facility and the remodeling the current police station and Paul Mann Building on Second Street.
2015 Five years ago today
The Spokane School District removed 143 students for noncompliance with vaccination policies Monday. The Pullman School District currently has 27 students who have neither vaccination records nor exemptions in their student files, as required by law, but the district typically takes a less aggressive approach. … At his 11th state of the city address, Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson touted stable budgets and major construction projects, including a new fire engine, Reaney Park splash pad and realigning runways at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
2010 10 years ago today
Washington business owners are bracing for a 20-percent tax increase that was handed down to service industries by legislators. The current Business and Occupation Tax in Washington is 1.5 percent of gross receipts and it is slated to increase to 1.8 percent for all services except hospitals and scientific research. … The Pullman School District is looking at a $300,000 to $600,000 reduction in state revenue for the next fiscal year. The school board will consider reducing the 2,200 full-time-equivalent enrollment projection — approved earlier this year — to 2,180.