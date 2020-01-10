2019 One year ago today
Pullman had a busy year in 2018 when fulfilling public records requests — city departments devoted about 1,330 hours to it. In 2019, city officials hope new fees will make their jobs easier, or at least better compensate the city. … The Moscow School District hasn’t built a new school in 50 years and Superintendent Greg Bailey said the board sees a need for expansion. Moscow School District Operations Director Charlie Gerke said while recent bonds have paid for some improvements, other systems are using the components installed 60 or more years ago.
2015 Five years ago today
For the past several years, the city of Palouse cut off half of its streetlights to save money. This year, they turned on all of their lights, and the result was a lower electricity bill. Thanks to last summer’s project with Avista to replace street lights with new LED bulbs, the city has seen a significant drop in energy costs. … Government, business and education leaders of Whitman and Latah counties were asked to support the Palouse Knowledge Corridor’s second annual “Be the Entrepreneur Bootcamp,” a five-day event designed to connect entrepreneurs with mentors and professionals.
2010 10 years ago today
A person could hear the 2010 Peewee Winter Freeze Hockey Tournament before they even laid eyes on the Palouse Ice Rink at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow. Approximately 80 local 11- and 12-year-olds from five teams participated in the annual three-day event. … The city of Moscow is finalizing a bid to secure the campus policing contract with the University of Idaho that it has held for more than 40 years. Though the Moscow Police Department has traditionally held the contract, UI — largely because of budget issues — put out a bid for contracts last fall.
1995 25 years ago today
A morning blaze engulfed a turn-of-the-century building in Tekoa. A fire was reported just before 2 a.m. at the Golden Grain Tavern, said Tekoa Police Lt. Scott Palmer. The building, constructed in the early 1900s, was gutted although it is still standing, Palmer said. … The Moscow Police Department will buy one new and one used vehicle this year to make up for unexpected car costs, the city council decided. The police department had planned to buy two new patrol cars, but unexpected costs left the department $14,040 short, Chief William Brown Jr. said.