2020 One year ago
Washington State University leaders announced changes to grading meant to alleviate some of the pressures of COVID-19. Toward the start of a virtual town hall hosted by WSU leaders, Provost and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Chilton said the school has created a “no record COVID” grade category, or NRC, that can take the place of a low letter grade. She said part of the purpose of the move was to allow students who struggled with remote learning some amount of leniency. ... As freshly minted University of Idaho Provost and Executive Vice President Torrey Lawrence begins his first few days in the position, the reaction to the hiring among faculty, staff and alumni has been decidedly positive. The provost and executive vice president is tasked with leading the academic mission of the university, overseeing faculty matters, student success and strategic planning among other responsibilities.
2016 Five years ago
As a self-described “trouble-making high schooler,” Kassie Smith said she didn’t like school and especially didn’t want to go to college. That’s a drastic difference from her life now, with a bachelor’s degree, a recently completed master’s degree and a position as an adjunct professor at the University of Idaho, where she teaches a ceramics class. Smith said her high school art teacher saw something in her and let her have free rein in the school’s studio, where she would fire up kilns and throw at the wheel. ... While Sojourners’ Alliance staff returned to work, Steve Bonnar, executive director of the nonprofit organization, said the organization is still not ready to accept residents until possibly Jan. 31. Sojourners’ has been in “hibernation” since Sept. 1 after it learned this past spring it would be losing $100,000 in transitional housing funds it had traditionally received from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
2011 10 years ago
Moscow’s Good Samaritan Village will receive 65 blankets for the elderly this Christmas, thanks to a volunteer project conceived and carried out by one high school student. Potlatch resident Tayon Meckel, 16, takes online classes but is involved with Family, Career and Community Leaders of America through Potlatch Jr.-Sr. High School. She has been involved in FCCLA and community projects for years, but wanted to gear her efforts toward a nursing home. ... Dr. John E. Olerud has accomplished a great deal in his life. He spent seven years as a professional baseball player before switching careers to become a renowned dermatologist and professor at the University of Washington. But he ranks the 2011 Washington State University Regents’ Distinguished Alumnus award at the top of his list of achievements. “I never dreamed I would be honored in this way,” Olerud said Friday during his honorary lecture at WSU in Pullman.