2020 One year ago today
Preliminary data from a wild steelhead study, if it holds, could make it easier for fisheries managers to balance protections for wild fish while also allowing anglers to target those raised in hatcheries. The University of Idaho and Idaho Department of Fish and Game are partnering on the two-year effort aimed at measuring the degree to which wild fish are encountered by anglers and how those fish fare after they are released. To do so, they are intercepting returning wild and hatchery steelhead at Lower Granite Dam and placing visible tags on them and also implanting them with tiny PIT tags, or passive integrated transponder tags. ... Moscow is already a Tree City, and the Moscow Sustainable Environment Commission is discussing the opportunity for the city to become a Bee City. Bee City USA’s goal is to reverse the threat facing native pollinators around the world, according to its website. Bee City affiliates create and enhance pollinator habitat by increasing the abundance of native plants, provide nest sites and reduce the use of pesticides, incorporate pollinator-conscious practices into city policies and plans and host pollinator awareness events, among other things.
2016 Five years ago today
The Pullman City Council came to a consensus Tuesday night not to allow marijuana retailers in the city’s downtown, as well as increase a state mandated 100-foot buffer zone around sensitive uses to 500 feet. While Washington state law initially required marijuana retailers to be 1,000 feet from any library, school, recreation center, playground, day care, minor arcade or transit center, the law has changed to 100 feet, except for schools and public playgrounds, but cities must adopt those rules for them to take effect. ... University of Idaho student William Juarez assumed his desire to travel abroad and study different structures around the world probably wouldn’t materialize. That all changed when the 28-year-old architecture student received news that he had won the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, which made a six-week trip to China a reality.
2011 10 years ago today
Michael Adam Assenberg, the man arrested in early May for growing and distributing medicinal marijuana, plans to file a lawsuit against Whitman County. He says officials violated several stipulations of the law when they destroyed 70 marijuana plants in his home. Assenberg claims to have found several reasons why officials violated the law in conducting the raid. He plans to have his attorney file a lawsuit by the time he has spoken at Seattle Hempfest this weekend. ... A crop duster aircraft flipped onto its top at State Route 27 after a tail wind caught the plane during its descent on a private landing strip across from the Oakesdale Cemetery. Stephen Vanderbeek, 23, was uninjured and there are no estimates yet on the amount of damage done to the Grumman AG Cat spray plane. The aircraft is owned by Darrell Fender, of Garfield, owner of Fender Air Service. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.