2020 One year ago today
Several downtown Moscow trees are nearly 40 years old and some are showing signs of decline, so the Moscow Tree Commission and city staff are developing a tree replacement plan for when the trees die. The majority of trees downtown, which comprises the area of Jackson Street to the west, Washington Street to the east, A Street to the north and Eighth Street to the south, were planted as part of the 1981 Moscow Downtown Revitalization Project. Some trees, like on Jackson Street, predate the 1980s. … Whitman County COVID-19 cases continue to surge as 123 positive cases were reported over the weekend, including a record-breaking 67 cases Sunday. All 123 people are stable and isolating, according to Whitman County Public Health. The previous single-day high in the county was 63 the previous Sunday. The new cases represent 15 percent of the 830 total cases in Whitman County and all newly infected people are younger than 40.
2016 Five years ago today
Moscow attorney Jay Johnson will receive the Denise O’Donnell Day Pro Bono award during the Idaho State Bar’s November meeting for logging 130-135 hours of pro bono work for an indigent client in a civil case. The bar association, according to its website, presents the award to attorneys who have “donated extraordinary time and effort to help clients who are unable to pay for services.” “I’m happy for the recognition but I do think the point needs to be made that there’s a lot of lawyers out there that contribute time to needy people in civil cases,” Johnson, 65, said. … The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board met Tuesday in Olympia to discuss Washington State University’s proposal to expand alcohol sales inside Martin Stadium to every area except the student section, but the decision was put off as the board had additional questions it wanted the university to address. The team’s next home game Sept. 17 against the University of Idaho, and it’s likely both Vandals and Cougs will be hoping to take advantage of expanded alcohol sales in the stadium while the pigskin is passed around. Alcohol is currently offered only in premium seating areas.
2011 10 years ago today
Not long ago, if someone had asked Moscow High School senior Abigail Quinnett where she’d attend college, the University of Idaho would have been far from the top of her list. It wasn’t a knock on the home of the Vandals, it was just that after growing up in Moscow, she was eager to escape the rolling hills and wheat fields of the Palouse. “If you would have asked me when I was a sophomore, I would have been like ‘I’m getting out of here.’ I did not want to be in Moscow,” Quinnett said. Yet, Quinnett recently declared her intentions to play basketball with Idaho.”I chose to go to the UI mainly because my No. 1 thing is I didn’t want to go far away from home,” she said. “I didn’t want to leave my family yet. I guess you can’t get much closer than Idaho.”