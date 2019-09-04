2018 One year ago today
Dozens of spectators filled a small section of farmland across the street from the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds near Colfax to honor an annual demonstration of vintage farming equipment and practices known as the Palouse Empire Threshing Bee. As spectators looked on, demonstrators hitched horses to wagons, stoked steam engines and forked hay into a threshing machine — the piece of equipment that separates the wheat grains from the chaff. … David Alexander Jones started writing the early versions of his book series, “The Memoirs of Elikai,” when he was 8 years old. Now 26, Jones, a junior at Washington State University, has taken what he said started as essentially fan fiction and created the bones of an eight-book series.
2014 Five years ago today
People interested in the revised Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest Management Plan have 60 more days to send comments to the U.S. Forest Service. The Forest Service had a meeting at Moscow’s 1912 Center in late July to gather public input and answer questions about the 150-page Nez Perce-Clearwater proposal. The plan allows harvest of 58 million to 150 million board feet of timber annually from the 4 million acres of encompassed forest. … Idaho will not play Florida again this season. Idaho athletic director Rob Spear and Florida athletic director Jeremy Foley agreed to declare the suspended football game a “no contest” and decided the game will not be made up this season. The Vandals, however, will still receive the $975,000 payout for agreeing to play the Gators in Gainesville, Fla.
2009 10 years ago today
Derek Misch and eight other first-year reserves at the Pullman Fire Department were officially certified as full reserves in a simple ceremony. Now, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Heston is looking for the next batch of reserves. Heston said in a community where more than half the population is students who don’t pay property taxes, it would be impossible to have the amount of paid firefighters and emergency medical technicians needed to deal with all the calls in town. … A Moscow man was cited after his motor home leaked human waste down several Pullman streets. Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said the man was driving northbound when the leak began, leaving large deposits of waste at the intersection of Southwest Bishop Boulevard and others along South Grand Avenue.
1994 25 years ago today
Two employees of the Whitman County Chemical Dependency Center remain on 12-month probation after a state auditor’s report revealed numerous accounting problems within the department. The center’s former director and former accounting clerk were suspended with pay April 18 after state auditors reported numerous problems in the center’s accounting system. … The Latah County commissioners delayed a decision on approval of a beer and wine license for the controversial Moscow nightclub Xenon. The Idaho State Liquor Board had begun proceedings to revoke WWR’s original beer and wine license because of a lewd conduct violation but agreed to stop the revocation if WWR transferred business ownership of the nightclub.