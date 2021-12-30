2020 One year ago
The 1912 Center is seeking about $33,000 in donations to meet its $100,000 fundraising goal for renovations to its four second-floor classrooms, said Jenny Kostroff, executive director of Heart of the Arts Inc., which manages the city-owned building. She said an anonymous donor pledged up to $100,000 in matching funds, which means if the remaining $33,071.69 is raised, $200,000 will be used for the classroom renovations. The 1912 Center, located on East Third Street across from Moscow High School, has raised $66,928.31 since October. “People have been very generous this year and I’m incredibly grateful but I also feel like we’ll be leaving money sitting on the table if we don’t at least let everybody know how important it is to make the gift that they might be thinking about giving,” Kostroff said. ... A recent study determined that hunting and trapping can be an effective wolf management tool, and animals from nearby packs don’t necessarily join depleted packs to compensate for the harvest. The work published in the journal Animal Conservation looked at wolf populations in central Idaho before and after hunting started in 2011, and at populations in southern Alberta, Canada, that have been heavily hunted for decades. Researchers, including scientists from the University of Idaho and the University of Montana, assumed packs reduced by harvest would quickly rebound by accepting immigrants and that it would happen more frequently in Alberta because of the higher harvest levels there.
2016 Five years ago
After more than two years of transitional spaces, classroom moves and educating in a construction zone, Pullman High School teachers and administration will settle into permanent surroundings next week as PHS’ three-year modernization project draws to a close. New flooring gleamed and squeaked beneath the feet of construction workers who were adding decorative finishing touches to the walls in the front foyer and school employees who relocated teachers’ belongings for a final time, this time into the brand-new math-sciences wing. ... Most people shovel or plow their snowy driveways and leave the deposited snow in their yards until the warm spring weather melts it. Leslie and Lynn Little, retired twin sisters living in Pullman, shovel the snow from their Crestview Street driveway into a huge pile in their yard and sculpt large objects. This year they sculpted a horse leading a sleigh, which Lynn said is not completely finished, as some carving is still needed. “We’re creative and we like being in the snow,” Leslie said.
2011 Ten years ago
When the Idaho women’s basketball team faced North Dakota in the second game of the season on Nov. 14, the Vandals left Grand Forks, N.D., with a 30-point loss. In the rematch, Idaho never trailed and led by as many as 20 points in a 52-50 victory on day one of the Lady Griz Holiday Classic in Missoula, Mont. ... Lewiston will lose its Sears store, according to a preliminary list of 79 planned closures. The store, located in the Lewiston Center Mall, is one of 100-120 Sears and Kmart stores the company plans to close. Florida will be hit the hardest by the closing of Sears and Kmart stores, losing 11. A spokeswoman for Sears Holding Corp. said each store employs between 40 and 80 people.