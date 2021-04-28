2020 One year ago today
Two Moscow elementary school teachers have joined colleagues from across the state to create and deliver a series of lessons to be aired on Idaho Public Television. Starting last week, teachers began delivering 55-minute lesson plans designed for students in third through sixth grades every weekday. Tiffany Ringo, third-grade teacher at Moscow’s Lena Whitmore, said the project took off fairly quickly. Moscow teacher Lacey Watkins said one of the driving motivations behind the project was to reach students who may not have internet access at home. … Pullman could introduce its first-ever roundabout intersection next year in an effort to improve traffic flow northeast of the WSU campus. The city is proposing a roundabout be constructed at the intersection of Terre View Drive and North Fairway Road. The intersection is currently a two-way stop. Vehicle and foot traffic has increased over the years because of the addition of apartments in the area. More construction in that area, near the entrance to Palouse Ridge Golf Club, is anticipated.
2016 Five years ago today
Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes told the City Council he hopes to move forward with a nearly $1 million project to replace 2,000 feet of water lines, including a section of cast iron pipes that burst last week and flooded Pullman with hundreds of thousands of gallons of water. Gardes said the burst pipe was put in place in 1950, as was much of the line underneath North Grand Avenue he hopes to replace. Gardes said there is another section of nearby pipe placed in 1968 that the city also plans on replacing. City Supervisor Mark Workman told the Daily News there are sections of pipe in Pullman that are much older, but this particular cast iron stretch has become brittle.
2011 10 years ago today
Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, and other members of his party are ready to take what he called drastic action and make serious spending reductions, even if it means reducing funds for programs like Medicaid or encouraging an audit of the Federal Reserve. Every American must “share in the sacrifice” to get the country back on track, Labrador told about 100 supporters at a lunch sponsored by the Latah County Republicans. … Latah County staff is working to secure a special use permit from the city of Moscow for the Rotary Veterans Memorial Pavilion after county officials vowed to lease the land the facility sits on for up to 50 years. City officials have seen a draft of the SUP and the final application should go before Moscow’s Board of Adjustment in May, said Andrew Grant, county parks and recreation director. County commissioners drafted a letter of commitment agreeing to a lease of up to 50 years on the property to the Rotary Veterans Memorial Pavilion.