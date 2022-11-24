Washington State volleyball coach Jen Greeny said it was easier to rebuild the Cougar program a decade ago than to keep reaching milestones in recent years. But she’ll reach a pretty good one when the Cougars face Northern Colorado in Waco, Texas, in the first round of the NCAA tournament. It will be the Cougs’ sixth consecutive appearance in the national tournament, snapping the school record of five that Greeny helped set as a WSU player in 1997 under then-coach Cindy Fredrick. ... Two weeks after the Moscow School District released its only school nurse from her contract, the district is still looking for a replacement amid a shortage of health care workers across the state. However, some local nurses have volunteered to step in as substitutes in the interim. “As you can probably guess, nurses are hard to come by,” Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey said.
The role various food related charities play in addressing food insecurity can be complicated, but local officials say they’re all working toward the same goal. On the ground level are local food banks. Chico McKinney, branch manager for the North Central Idaho Food Bank, said small, local food banks work in tandem with larger organizations, like his, and take on the role of distributing food directly to the community. McKinney said his organization uses its reach to supply those groups. ... Tree shoppers began lining up early Friday afternoon before the O’ Christmas Tree lot in Pullman opened with the hope of scoring the perfect Christmas tree. Jeff Packer, owner of O’ Christmas Tree, located at 640 S. Grand Ave., said for the past six years he has been partnering with the Pullman High Boosters to sell the trees. “A lot of people think that this is the Pullman High School Booster lot, but that’s fine with me,” Packer said.
After dedicating nearly 35 years to teaching and inspiring generations of music students, the University of Idaho’s Dan Bukvich is receiving the 2012 U.S. Professor of the Year Award in the state of Idaho. Sponsored by CASE and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, the U.S. Professors of the Year program salutes the most outstanding undergraduate instructors in the country. ... In the morning before 105th Apple Cup, Washington State kicker Andrew Furney was having a lighthearted chat with his father. Furney, a junior at WSU, mentioned to his dad that he hadn’t had a game-winning field goal before, and that perhaps today was the time for that to change. Some players joined in on the fun, telling Furney that he would win the game against 25th ranked Washington. Little did they know they had predicted the ending to the greatest comeback in Apple Cup history.