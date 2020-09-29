2019 One year ago today
Russel Elementary School’s boiler was on the fritz this morning, leaving classrooms chillier than hoped for students. Children will be asked to bundle up when coming to school. Superintendent of Moscow Schools Greg Bailey said a few “hiccups” like this are normal as they start turning the boilers on in anticipation of colder months ahead. … A Viola farm was named a Century Farm, and about 40 people gathered at Connie and Paul Kimmell’s barn to celebrate the recognition from the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Department of Agriculture. The farm joins about 45 other Century Farms in Latah County and more than 400 in the state.
2015 Five years ago today
The 65-foot-tall Codger Pole in Colfax is being refinished with new paint and clear coat. The totem pole was constructed in 1989 to commemorate the 1988 rematch of a high school football game — the Codger Bowl — played between the Colfax Bulldogs and St. John Eagles in 1938. … A WSU student who fell three stories from a fire escape at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house in Pullman is still in the intensive care unit at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. The 20-year-old is in an induced coma but is expected to recover.
2010 10 years ago today
Urban Aroma shop on Main Street in Moscow offers up 38 kinds of the synthetic cannabinoid in its window display. Each of the packages is advertised as an incense and not for human consumption. But law officials say the product is often smoked in a joint or pipe for a completely legal high. … The integrity of WSU’s many research projects is so important that it sends students and faculty a newsletter about research integrity once a semester that focuses on preventing manipulation, fabrication and plagiarism of data. Research integrity issues are rare and taken seriously, said Howard Grimes, vice president for research and dean of the graduate school. Funding agencies take such issues just as seriously.