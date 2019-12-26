2018 One year ago today
Josh Hust grew up in the mountains of Oregon in a log cabin with no electricity. If his family needed something, they often had to build it themselves with the tools his blacksmith father had available, whatever objects were lying around the cabin and some old-fashioned ingenuity. That is why Hust tends to look at the world a bit differently than most. Hust, 50, has been an artist most of his life and now is looking to turn that interest into a career through the University of Idaho’s Master’s of Fine Arts program. … When Bill Gardner was growing up in Pullman, he assumed he’d end up being a professor. But Gardner, now chief of the Washington State University Police Department, found himself picking up an application at the Pullman Police Department in the late 1980s while he was studying for his master’s in English at WSU. One of his friends had always wanted to be a police officer, so Gardner said he drove with him to the station and decided to apply, too.
2014 Five years ago today
Pullman resident Jim Hudak stood in the Community Action Center’s Community Food Bank on Tuesday scanning the shelves for a place to stock some canned goods. December has been the best month in a long time, he said, in regard to donations pouring in from the community. He would know. Hudak — who was the city’s former public works director before retiring after 16 years in 1995 — and his wife have been volunteering at the food bank for the past 12 years. … One day in 2001, Nicole Rodovsky couldn’t move. She had sat down in her apartment to think seriously about her financial problems, a source of stress for the now 40-year-old Pullman resident. Then it happened. She was having a panic attack. Her body froze. Rodovsky was scared. Her cat, Diamond, immediately sensed something was wrong. For nearly 14 years, Diamond has been there for her, easing her anxiety and brightening her day. Now, she is trying to save his life.
2009 10 years ago today
A good business model blends together a passion for the trade and family, or at least that’s how Tom Garfield sees it. Though the name may ring a bell as the superintendent for Logos School, Garfield is also a painter and businessman in his spare time. His company, TRG-Prints, combines the two. The business offers cards and prints in assorted sizes featuring Garfield’s work — eye-catching scenescapes found right here in Moscow. Garfield said he chooses areas to paint based on how much Moscow character they evoke. … Winter break is traditionally a much-needed time for university students to recharge, relax and revisit family and old friends. But three dozen undergraduate students from the University of Idaho are forfeiting that month of couch-surfing to travel overseas to make life better for children in Romania, Cambodia and the Dominican Republic as participants in the Associated Students of UI’s Alternative Service Break program.
1994 25 years ago today
The brightly wrapped gifts and packages are misleading in their gaiety as they pile up in the Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse storeroom. The gifts are new toys and clothes for the women and children staying in the group’s shelter house. The donated gifts are symbols of hope, good will and the holiday spirit, but their presence also signals a sobering reality. The stretch of time between Thanksgiving, Christmas and Super Bowl Sunday has the highest level of domestic violence incidents of the year, which means the 14-bed shelter house for battered families will likely be full by New Years Day. … Anticipating reduced funding and increased enrollments, local school administrators wish, perhaps, nothing more than the patience to survive the slings and arrows of concerned (select one or more) parents, politicians, taxpayers, teachers, students, staff members, trustees, lions, tigers and bears. At this time, the yellow brick road needs about $700 million in repairs.