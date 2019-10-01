2018 One year ago today
Children were all smiles as they sat on the back of a trotting 19-year-old Appaloosa horse during the Appaloosa Museum-hosted Appy Fest event at the museum in Moscow. About 50 people came out for the event, which also included horseshoe games and a dummy steer head visitors practiced roping. … Electric candles illuminated almost 200 brown paper bags lined along East City Park’s paved pathways Sunday night to honor current and former Latah County leaders. The recognition was part of the Latah County Historical Society’s “Lanterns & Luminaries” event. Each bag contained a handful of small pebbles with an electric candle sitting on top and the name of an important Latah County individual written on the outside of the bag.
2014 Five years ago today
Washington State University is one of the top universities in the nation for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students, according to a recent announcement by the educational, nonprofit organization Campus Pride. This is the second time WSU has made the organization’s top 50 list. … Pullman and Moscow fire departments joined Whitman County Fire District 12, Northwest MedStar, the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport fire station and Colfax Fire Department in a training simulation of a mass casualty incident. In this case, that incident was a plane wreck. WSU students from the Chi Omega sorority volunteered to play the “victims” and patiently lay in the grass as firefighters and EMTs tended to them.
2009 10 years ago today
The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is moving forward with current construction projects and preparing for new ones. Using grants from the FAA and the Passenger Facility Charge, a $4.50 fee for passengers, the airport is able to continue planning for construction of a new runway and keep up with FAA security requirements. … When Moscow’s Victor Eroschenko first started to take modeling seriously, he had no idea of all the work it entailed. As a child, he had slapped together various model airplanes and cars and was pleased with the results. Eroschenko has come a long way since then. He walked away with a second-place award and two third-place awards at the International Plastic Modelers’ Society competition in Columbus, Ohio, this year.
1994 25 years ago today
The Human Needs Council of Latah County voted unanimously to support a tax-break incentive for landlords who make improvements to substandard housing. The council, a recently formed group comprised of social service agencies, suggested the proposal as one way to ease an affordable housing crisis in Latah County. … In a surprising gesture, Coeur d’Alene developer Dale Beeks offered to pay impact fees to help the Potlatch School District if a proposed 80- to 120- lot subdivision is approved. In front of residents and the Potlatch School Board, Beeks said he would be willing to pay impact fees to offset the potential 150 additional students his development may draw to the district.