2019 One year ago today
Idaho’s weeklong youth pheasant season has begun. The 15-year-old Wyatt Howard from Hayden, Idaho, had just finished a successful hunt at the Palouse River Upland Game Bird Access Yes! Area. The area is reserved for young hunters and stocked with adult birds regularly by the Game Bird Foundation. The foundation manages the area in partnership with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. … Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will unveil its new runway a month after the airport was shut down to put the finishing touches on the $154 million project. The inaugural commercial passenger flight of Alaska Airlines subsidiary Horizon Air will arrive from Seattle this week.
2015 Five years ago today
A traffic light at a major intersection in Pullman could be down for days after a 25-year-old Vancouver man lost control of his vehicle and damaged a traffic box at the intersection of Main Street and Grand Avenue in Pullman. The intersection is currently operating as a four-way-stop, and Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant estimated the traffic light could be out for several days. … The man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Moscow will have to wait at least another month to see if there is sufficient evidence to move forward with the case. The man faces charges of robbery and grand theft for allegedly stealing $2,335 from three bank tellers at the Wells Fargo bank on South Blaine Street.
2010 10 years ago today
Residents around the Quad Cities will now have access to a new, more fuel efficient emergency aircraft following Northwest MedStar’s purchase of a Pilatus Pc-12/47E plane. A MedStar crew flew one of the company’s three fixed-wing aircraft to Pullman Regional Airport to show representatives from Gritman Medical Center and the Pullman Fire Department their new equipment.