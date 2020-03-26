2019 One year ago today
A company that filed an application to Whitman County to build a cell tower on top of Bald Butte near Pullman must find another location that does not contain Palouse Prairie. The broadleaf plants of the Palouse Prairie on Bald Butte are protected under the county’s critical areas ordinance. … Prosecutors and law enforcement officials have asked that a measure legalizing hemp production in Idaho be amended to address concerns about roadside testing. The bill conforms Idaho law with the 2018 Farm Bill, which removes industrial hemp from the list of federally controlled substances.
2015 Five years ago today
The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Board is working to tie up all the loose ends so earth moving can begin in 2016 for the airport’s runway realignment. The FAA is requiring that three other engineering firms give the airport an estimate of the cost of the reconstruction. … A group of U.S. military veterans who live at Syringa Mobile Home Park near Moscow told the Latah County Commissioners they wanted to see county-issued red tags removed from at least some of the unoccupied units. Residents who remain say they’ve been frustrated by the nonstop legal posturing by all sides, while they watch and suffer.
2010 Ten years ago today
A Kendrick Junior-Senior High School agricultural class taught by Sarah Kane, as well as the school’s FFA group, planted species native to Idaho along the Kendrick-Juliaetta Recreation Trail. “It will give these kids a chance to be a part of their community, and as an adult, they’ll have a stake in it,” Kane said. “They can bring their children out here and say, ‘Look at what I did in high school.’ ” … Chairwoman Kathi Jo Nygaard and the rest of the Let’s Get It Started group want one thing — to ensure Potlatch School District youth have the tools to have a purposeful future. The main component of that goal is to keep children from developing substance abuse problems.