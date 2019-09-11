2018 One year ago today
“Educated: A Memoir” is a first-hand account of growing up with insular, survivalist parents suspicious of the world and its institutions — including public schools — and certain of a looming apocalypse. The book’s author, Tara Westover, visited the University of Idaho campus and delivered an address discussing the book as part of UI’s Common Read. … Several residents expressed concern over a water right application Logos School submitted to the Idaho Department of Water Resources during a meeting with the Latah County Commissioners. The school’s application includes the installation of a well that would be allowed to pump no more than 13,000 gallons of water per day to irrigate a football field at the site of the proposed new school.
2014 Five years ago today
Latah County Commissioners gave verbal support for the runway improvement project at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport during a Wednesday meeting with representatives from the airport, but they also asked for more information about the regional economic effect of the facility. Previous estimates indicated the airport provides as much as $27 million to the Washington economy alone, while in Idaho that figure is estimated to be $19 million. … David C. Stone admits he spun an intricate web of deception before divulging the details of Rachael Anderson’s death to authorities, including lying under oath at a federal proceeding. The 51-year-old Moscow man said he lied for more than three years after seeing Charles A. Capone strangle Anderson because he was afraid of his former friend.
2009 10 years ago today
Plans for a regional landfill in north central Idaho appear to be moving forward without Latah County. The long-discussed idea of a regional landfill has gained renewed traction over the last year as Clearwater, Idaho, Lewis and Nez Perce counties expressed an increasing need to deal with their high garbage volumes. Latah County sent a letter to those counties indicating that it will not be able to sign on to an agreement at the present time. … Veronica Ewers was glad to be out of the classroom for a change. The 15-year-old Moscow High School student said she and her classmates didn’t take very many field trips last year, so the visit to Berman Creekside Park to plant trees and test creek water was a special treat.
1994 25 years ago today
Talk about a lot of junk. Piles of overflowing garbage bags and hills of rusty scrap metal littered the dirt road leading up to Moscow Mountain. It was just the start in cleaning the junk that has accumulated over decades. The Moscow Mountain Collaboration, a recently formed group of Moscow Mountain landowners, environmentalist and recreationalists sponsors the cleanup with the help of PCEI and Bennett Lumber Products, Inc. … Fifty-nine jobs at Washington State University’s Pullman campus will be eliminated, some perhaps as early as December, to comply with a legislative mandate that WSU cut spending 2.4 percent. The plan is still being fine-tuned. For example there are no specific figures for cuts to administration. And a small portion of the plan will have to be reviewed by a university-wide budget-cutting committee