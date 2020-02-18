2019 One year ago today
Franklin Elementary School’s new principal, Stephanie Bray, had little by way of administrative experience when she started with the Pullman School District almost six years ago. For the past year she has served as interim principal of Franklin, and last week, the Pullman School Board offered her the position permanently. … A handful of architecture students, instructors and members of the Pullman community spent much of the weekend re-imagining the city they call home. The Pullman Civic Trust started its first ever weekend-long Downtown Design Charrette at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center.
2015 Five years ago today
Tam and David Shermer have prepared breakfast for Pullman and the greater Palouse area for more than 40 years as co-owners of Tam’s Place, but they’ll soon be hanging up their aprons. Michael Wagoner, the former owner of Zoe’s Coffeehouse and neighbor of the Shermers, is planning on purchasing the building from the couple.
2010 10 years ago today
A total of 364 schools across Washington, including three area schools, will participate in a new online test this spring. Students in grades six through eight at Lincoln Middle School in Pullman, Leonard M. Jennings Elementary School in Colfax and the Colton School will take the Measurement of Student Progress online in reading and math.
1995 25 years ago today
Restoring the Troy reservoir dam is $100,000 less of a burden on the city today after an imminent threat grant was approved by Gov. Phil Batt. Batt commended the Troy City Council for swift action in getting the repair of the dam funded and under way. According to Jan Peter Blickenstaff, acting administrator for the Division of Community Development, this money is federal funding from Housing and Urban Development. … A woman hurt while riding with a Latah County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a lawsuit seeking damages as much as $50,000 from the county, the sheriff and a deputy in the accident.