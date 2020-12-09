2019 One year ago today
A brewery and veterinary clinic are coming to downtown Palouse to complete a nearly decadelong effort to develop a once-contaminated vacant property on Main Street. The Palouse City Council accepted a bid and proposal from six Palouse residents to locate TLC Animal Care and Palouse Brewing Company on a downtown property next to Baggott Motors. There are also plans to add spaces that could be used as an office or other uses like a bed and breakfast, said Mayor Michael Echanove. … Jannell Farrell, Palouse-Clearwater regional coordinator for Operation Christmas Child, was invited to help distribute hundreds of shoebox-size gifts to children in Liberia. She remembers the looks on the kids’ faces as they opened the boxes, their stunned surprise and pleasure. Operation Christmas Child is an annual program of the Samaritan’s Purse Christian organization.
2015 Five years ago today
A concrete block was found smashed through an exterior window at the Trinity Moscow Food Pantry on the 700 block of Fairview Drive in Moscow. The pantry occupies several rooms on the south end of Trinity Baptist Church. Bev Bafus, director of the Trinity Moscow Food Pantry, said she arrived to find the window and window shades broken and the cinder block inside the building. … Two Potlatch third-grade classes just made their annual field trip to Princeton’s Hash Tree Company. “We’ve been bringing the kids up here for 10 years, at least,” teacher Debbie Dawes said. “The kids make decorations and put them on the trees and we use them as a display for our music concert,” she said. Clad in snowsuits, gloves and coats of all colors, the children darted through the trees examining one, then another, in search of the perfect holiday evergreen.
2010 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho Bookstore has joined a growing number of campus retailers offering textbook rentals as a way to help students cut education-related costs. About 1,500 college and university bookstores have a rental service this year, up from 300 during the 2009-10 school year, according to the New York Times. “I suspect it would be a fast-growing part of our business,” said John Bales, UI Bookstore manager. … A houseful of Pullman men, including two Washington State University football players, were charged with manufacturing marijuana. The players, who have been suspended since their arrests, were dismissed from the team for violation of team rules.