2019 One year ago today
To meet Department of Ecology regulations, the city of Pullman will soon finish installation of a $6 million system that treats wastewater with ultraviolet radiation. The system will pass water through short-wavelength, UV radiation to kill or disrupt microorganisms at the city’s wastewater treatment plant before it is discharged into the south fork of the Palouse River. ...The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center Community Investment Committee awarded a $10,000 community investment fund grant to the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation. The funds will be used to purchase sports sensors to monitor and measure head impacts on Pullman High School athletes, with the goal of preventing impact injuries.
2015 Five years ago today
Magician Louie Foxx performed at the Neill Public Library. Foxx is a two-time Guinness World Record Holder and has been on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, How ‘Bout That, Evening Magazine, New Day Northwest, Otra Movida TV in Spain and in London’s newspaper The Guardian. … The Moscow Dominos has moved to a new location on the 300 block of West Sixth Street from their former location on South Main Street. The new store is larger, which allows Moscow’s Dominos for the first time to offer dine-in service for up to 40 patrons, who can now watch their pizzas being made.
2010 10 years ago today
Dru Bodgen has been named this week’s Male Performer of the Week for leading the Moscow United U14 soccer team to the championship of the Three Blind Refs soccer tournament in Kalispell, Mont. Dru scored seven goals and recorded two assists to lead Moscow United to the title. … Pullman School District is part of a consortium of school districts in eastern Washington selected to participate in a new teacher and principal evaluation pilot project. The district will receive about $120,000 to develop and implement new teacher and principal evaluations.