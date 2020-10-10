2019 One year ago today
Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal visited Palouse and Colton schools, sharing his vision for education that will target individual experiences — especially in the final two years of high school. Reykdal toured Palouse School in the morning before sitting down with students and administrators to field questions on a variety of education-related subjects. Later in the morning, he visited Colton School for another tour and meetings with students. … The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport celebrated the opening of its new and bigger runway. Hundreds braved the frigid temperature to gather at the airport for a ceremony that included guest speakers and a ribbon cutting on the new 7,100-foot runway. It also marked the final day of the airport’s month long closure.
2015 Five years ago today
A car hit an electrical box outside the Starbucks drive-through in the Palouse Mall parking lot, knocking out power to Starbucks. As a result, traffic lights nearby on West Pullman Road had to be turned off. Moscow Police Chief David Duke said a woman was turning off West Pullman Road into the Palouse Mall parking lot when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes and collided with the electrical box. … University of Idaho College of Education Dean Cori Mantle-Bromley has announced her intention to retire from the UI, effective in the summer of 2016. Mantle-Bromley holds a doctorate in education and a master of education from the UI. She began her journey as dean of the College of Education in July 2010.
2010 10 years ago today
Four young women and one young man from Pakistan are attending UI in Moscow this semester to promote cultural understanding between their country and the U.S. The students were chosen through a competitive application process and are expected to interact with Americans in school, social and other settings as cultural ambassadors. They also must complete community service while enrolled in school here. … UI’s north campus lot on Third Street will be much fuller than usual this week. Owners of the vehicles are participating in 350.org’s 10-10-10 campaign, a worldwide event held to increase awareness of greenhouse gases and their impact. Stationed in Friendship Square, volunteers signed up participants to leave their vehicles parked for as long as a week in the old Parking Services and Graduate Housing lot near Line Street and provided them and others information on local bus routes and bike paths.