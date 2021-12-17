2020 One year ago
A LaCrosse organization has been given $2,000 to help turn a former service station into a museum. LaCrosse Community Pride has received the money for engineering drawings for the Rock House Service Station, which is being renovated into the Ice Age Floods Visitor Center and Heritage Museum. The museum in the service station is part of a larger project to rehabilitate all six historic rock buildings, built by local farmers during the impoverished years of the Great Depression, and to attract visitors and highlight the history of LaCrosse. ... Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman has developed a new product that provides specialized temperature monitoring and logging for the cold and ultra-cold environments required to properly store new COVID-19 vaccines. The idea for the SEL-2411TM Temperature Monitor Digital Data Logger came about following a request for Kane Francetich, chief information officer for Gritman Medical Center.
2016 Five years ago
During the day, Donna Howard works as an administrative specialist for the Moscow Parks and Recreation Department. Today, Howard, 49, will put on a red Mrs. Claus dress with her white mob cap and Christmas-themed earrings and head over to the 1912 Center for the annual Breakfast with Santa event, hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department. It will be Howard’s second year as Mrs. Claus at the event. “I just love Christmas, and I love kids, and I love dressing up as characters,” Howard said. ... The University of Idaho became the only public institution in Moscow with an electric car charging station when it opened one to the public earlier this month, said Robert Mitchell, a spokesman for UI Parking and Transportation Services. The charging station, which has two parking spaces, is in an alley between the Integrated Research and Innovation Center and the Natural Resources Building.
2011 10 years ago
The birth of Jesus Christ is a story well-known around the western world — so much so that it can be told in two languages at once with relative ease. Just ask the children in St. Mary’s School’s after-school Spanish program, who performed a bilingual rendition of “The Birth of Jesus,” or “El Nacimiento de Jesus” for their families, friends and community members. ... Dave Tharp glanced at his home’s electricity meter on Wednesday afternoon and noticed it was spinning forward at a slow yet steady pace. “I’ve got something on in the house,” he said, gazing toward the overcast sky. “This morning the meter was going backward, generating electricity,” said Sharon, Dave’s wife. The Tharps live in an energy efficient house in Palouse and continually reap the benefits of 24 solar panels mounted on their roof, in addition to special windows and floors that let in and trap a significant amount of natural heat from the sun.