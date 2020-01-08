2019 One year ago today
Incoming Gov. Brad Little seemed to hit a bipartisan sweet spot with his first State of the State address, offering a number of proposals that pleased both Republicans and Democrats. The 34-minute speech highlighted several regulatory and tax initiatives, as well as various education investments. … The historic and supposedly haunted St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax will continue to be open for tours and events after two potential sales of the building fell through. The building has been listed for sale multiple times in recent years, and tours were briefly closed in August.
2015 Five years ago today
After numerous complaints from neighbors that her dog barks while left home alone, a Pullman woman decided to record the dog’s behavior when she isn’t home, police said. She reported to police that when she went back to review the tape she could hear another woman’s voice talking to the dog inside the home. … Several districts in Whitman County were among the hundreds of county districts in Washington that failed to file their annual financial report on time from 2011 to 2013, according to a report released by the Washington State Auditor’s Office. Local governments in every county were listed in the report, which revealed that $2.2 million in expenditures were left unaudited in 2011 and 2012.
2010 10 years ago today
Pastor Matt Hallson and his wife, Judy Hallson, felt there was a need in Moscow to open a Bible church in the city for residents who have not yet established a “church family.” They left behind the Deary Community Bible Church in which Matt worked for about 10 years and set up a service in Shorts Funeral Chapel as the Moscow Bible Church. … Latah County pushed back its lease start date of the Moscow Federal Building to Feb. 1 after planning to move in at the beginning of the year. Commissioner Tom Stroschein said lease negotiations with the General Services Administration are taking longer than expected.
1995 25 years ago today
The legacy of Tom Foley, down to a jigsaw puzzle and a desk inlaid with green and gold leather, will become a part of a re-creation of the U.S. House speaker’s office at Washington State University. As workers pulled boxes, bookcases, tables and crystal off a truck, WSU announced it is establishing a Foley institute on government and politics in the College of Liberal Arts.