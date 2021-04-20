2020 One year ago today
Residents plan to gather this evening at Moscow City Hall in protest of the city’s decision to place restrictions on businesses in response to COVID-19. In March, Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert issued bans that shuttered gyms, tattoo parlors, barber shops and salons, prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people and limited bars and restaurants to curbside pickup and delivery. Those bans were later extended until May 5. Organizers of today’s planned protest claims on their Facebook the city council’s decision was based on “bad modeling on initial data from China, Iran, and Italy.” … A local engineer, the Colfax School District and Whitman County Library have partnered to provide protection to the physicians and nurses at Whitman Hospital and Medical Center. That protection comes in the form of face shields, which the hospital staff can wear as they continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Christian Hille, an engineer for the McGregor Company in Colfax, is making the face shields and set a goal to produce 75 for the hospital.
2016 Five years ago today
Two water tanks — one on Pullman’s Military Hill and another on College Hill — were completely emptied after a water main ruptured underneath North Grand Avenue and flooded one of the city’s busiest streets and its businesses with several hundred thousand gallons of water. Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said the leak occurred when pipes broke apart and started gushing water from a 12-inch water main near Dissmore’s IGA. The break led to the closure of North Grand Avenue from Stadium Way to Ritchie Street for most of the day. … The NCAA released its Academic Progress Rate numbers for the 2014-2015 school year, and five of Washington State’s teams posted perfect scores. The women’s cross country, golf, tennis and track and field, along with men’s golf reported perfect single-year scores of 1,000, an achievement welcomed by WSU Athletic Director Bill Moos.
2011 10 years ago today
A 22-year-old WSU student who was injured in a one-vehicle rollover is suspected of causing damage to the WSU campus and golf course prior to the rollover. The student, from Spokane, was transported by helicopter to Sacred Heart Medical Center and was undergoing surgery, according to a hospital spokesperson. The tread marks from the student’s 1998 Jeep Cherokee can be seen throughout campus where he crashed through at least two fences, drove off road by the Student Recreation Center, by Nez Perce Village and through the golf course. … Budget concerns have placed the future of Palouse’s only licensed day care up in the air. Little Sprouts Child Care and Early Learning Center, which is school district-operated, opened in 2002 to encourage Palouse parents to keep their kids in the school district. Many parents were bringing their children to day care in Pullman where they worked.