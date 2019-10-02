2018 One year ago today
The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Board decided to move forward with a market survey to determine if additional flights to Denver would be beneficial to residents on the Palouse, during their regular meeting. Airport Executive Director Tony Bean said the Board would fund a market survey for as much as $15,000 and will begin preparing an application for an Air Service Development Grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation. … Logos School administrators decided the school will use the city’s water system to irrigate a green space at the site of its proposed new school, located on North Mountain View Road, adjacent to Mountain View Park. While the school was considering constructing a well as a backup water supply for its green space, Logos School Superintendent Larry Stephenson said it’s no longer an option.
2014 Five years ago today
Moscow’s new fire chief is excited about getting back to a volunteer fire department. Only four of his 26 years of service, he said, have been with a non-volunteer fire department. He first started out as a fire inspector and worked his way up through the ranks with various positions in Missouri, New Mexico and Washington. … The nation has to change the way it approaches funding transportation infrastructure, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx told a group of students during a town hall at UI. Foxx discussed future transportation policy, as well as spotlighted President Barack Obama’s GROW AMERICA plan.
2009 10 years ago today
Pullman School District taxpayers can expect to see a total of $1,059,654 in savings from now until 2020. The Pullman School Board approved a resolution to refinance a portion of its outstanding bonds. As part of the resolution, the board authorized $13,320,000 in refunding bonds. By refinancing its outstanding bonds, the district will be able to take advantage of lower interest rates, which will result in the savings to the district’s taxpayers. … In a year where many public schools are facing deep budget cuts, one Moscow Charter School class recently defied the odds and got to experience a different kind of depth — Hells Gate State Park. Teacher Jana Horne’s fourth-grade class took a field trip to the historical area near Lewiston, thanks to a donation from the family of one of her students. The trip went hand-in-hand with the lessons about Idaho history, geography and geology that are part of the school’s fourth-grade curriculum.