2018 One year ago today
About 60 community members marched 3 miles through Moscow carrying a U.S. flag and the Flag of Honor bearing the names of every first responder and citizen killed during the Sept. 11 attack as part of the first-ever North Idaho 9/11 Moving Tribute. The event was hosted by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services, Lewis-Clark State College, University of Idaho, Marines of the Palouse and Mission 43. … It was clear before kickoff that WSU’s home opening football game was about more than a game. The packed Martin Stadium crowd waved red No. 3 towels and flags. Fans wore Hilinski’s Hope sweatshirts. Baby blue and purple suicide awareness ribbons were painted on the 25-yard lines.
2014 Five years ago today
Charles A. Capone had a “Satan”-like look on his face when he was strangling his estranged wife to death, according to the state’s key witness at a Latah County murder trial. David C. Stone said he saw Capone kill Rachael Anderson on April 16, 2010, in Moscow, and then helped his former friend dump the woman’s tarp-wrapped body over the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge near Clarkston. … The passage of Initiative 502 in late 2012 brought a lot of uncertainty, particularly for local property managers. Many Pullman landlords allow smoking inside the units or at least on their property, but some managers are unsure how or if they should apply this rule to marijuana.
2009 10 years ago today
A relatively quiet weekend in Moscow will be an eventful one for New Saint Andrews College, which is hosting more than 130 out-of-town visitors today through Sunday for its inaugural Celebratio event. NSA Executive Vice President Bob Hieronymus said this weekend is ideal because there are no home football games at UI or WSU, so area hotels should have rooms available. … Marilyn Johnson was disappointed by the Pullman School District’s decision not to show U.S. President Barack Obama’s live speech to students. The district gave teachers the option to let their students view the speech, but they had to follow the district’s policy and administrative procedures regarding supplemental materials.
1994 25 years ago today
In the end, the feds always win. But, for a year at least, Latah County Treasurer Nona Rae Robinson hopes to have the upper hand on the $57,000 property tax bill. Robinson is planning to send out that tax bill to owners of the Moscow Federal Building, despite a planned Sept. 30 transfer of ownership to the United States government. … Vandals have struck the Koppel Farm community garden, disappointing two third-graders who planted produce this spring. The Pullman third-graders, Keagan Carrick and Danielle Schaefer, have been watering and weeding their gardens throughout the summer only to find their produce stolen and destroyed before harvest.