2018 One year ago today
The amount of time residents can store vehicles, trailers and RV’s on public streets and in public parking lots in Pullman has been nearly cut in half. The Pullman City Council unanimously voted to reduce the amount of time vehicles can be stored on public streets and lots from seven days to four days. … From 2013-17, the Pullman Fire Department’s call volume increased by 38.8 percent. Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Scharnhorst said while the increase in call volume is manageable from year to year, in order for the PFD to remain properly staffed, the department needs to increase its staff. He said the last time the department hired new firefighters was in January 2015.
2014 Five years ago today
With the rides not yet operational, there was barely a trace of activity at the amusement area during the Latah County Fair. The lines and sounds of joyful screams from children were nonexistent. Over at the barns, though, there was no shortage of commotion. FFA and 4-H students were busy sweeping hay out of the barns and cleaning the stalls holding their prized goats, pigs and steers. … As the home football seasons for both the Cougars and Vandals kick off this weekend, police are urging communities to be cautious and smart. Home football game weekends can draw in upward of 10,000 additional people in Pullman and as many as 8,000 people in Moscow. That’s a huge influx of people in a small 15-mile area.
2009 10 years ago today
Haley Claussen finally got to feed a horse. The Pullman 9-year-old was one of many area third-graders who took part in second-day festivities at the Palouse Empire Fair west of Colfax. For many years, Friday has been the day third-grade classes from around Whitman County invade the fair. Parents and teachers supervise the event, giving the day a weekend rather than a weekday feel. … UI officials and students are looking closely at on-campus residential safety following a student’s fall out of a third-story fraternity window. The 19-year-old sophomore animal and veterinary science major from Caldwell was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after falling out of a third-story window of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
1994 25 years ago today
The city council squared off with an angry crowd of Troy residents at the council meeting concerning a proposed subdivision. The ordinance approving the annexation and rezoning of the 135-acre Cougar Ridge Addition was already read twice at prior council meetings and requires one more reading before it reaches the final approval stage. … Building another residence on your farm can develop into a big hassle in Whitman County. Agricultural zoning restrictions make it nearly impossible for farmers to build second residences on their land. However, the stifling housing shortage coupled with the rising cost of real estate and rental shortages, has prompted county commissioners to consider adopting the two-house resolution.