2020 One year ago today
The former Macy’s department Store inside Palouse Mall in Moscow has been empty for four years but the space appears to be under construction for a new tenant. Mall management has not revealed what potential business is moving into the space, but one rumor that has swirled around some businesses inside the mall is that Target will move into the space. Inside the former Macy’s, the large space appears to be gutted and at least one person was working inside Thursday morning. An employee at one business said an IMAX theater was one rumor she heard but the most popular rumor was Target. ... Local teacher and Moscow Education Association President Lacey Watkins has announced she will leave both posts for a position with the Idaho Education Association in Coeur d’Alene. Watkins has worked in the Moscow School District for the past four years and has been teaching in public schools for seven years. She was president of the Moscow Education Association for one year.
2016 Five years ago today
The Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory on Washington State University campus recently announced it has confirmed 10 cases of West Nile fever in horses since Aug. 9. According to a news release from the university, 28 horses have been tested for the disease since Jan. 1. The 10 confirmed cases were in unvaccinated horses in Boundary County in northern Idaho and Spokane, Lincoln and Pend Oreille counties in Washington. ... A ruthless August sun pounding down on the city of Moscow on Saturday afternoon accompanied by persistent gusty winds were merely minor obstacles that did little to affect the resolve of hundreds of University of Idaho students for the 27th annual Paint the Palouse project. Students did their part to beautify the community they will call home for their undergraduate career — and perhaps beyond.
2011 10 years ago today
Firefighters across the Palouse chased wildland fires sparked by a surge of lightning strikes as several threatened nearby structures. Old Pullman Highway was closed briefly after a report of a brush fire that was threatening a trailer park, but a brief heavy downpour kept the fire from spreading too rapidly. Another wildland fire on Tolo Trail Road on Moscow Mountain was threatening a house, but fire crews were able to contain it in about 20 minutes. ... The Moscow High volleyball team finished second in the Lewiston Invitational to open the season 4-1. Leading the Bears were Talia Candler, Marissa Payton, Becca Papineau and Foster Neal. Also competing in the tournament was Genesee, which placed fourth and was led by Karli Bennett, Lacey Schwarz and Sammy Sperber.