2018 One year ago today
About 25 students were thrown in jail, got fired from their jobs, bartered with a pawn shop owner and tried to survive natural disasters at the WSU Compton Union Building. It was all part of a poverty simulation organized by the WSU Center for Civic Engagement to help students better understand the everyday challenges of being poor. ... UI undergraduates interested in conducting their own research may not have to wait until graduate school thanks to the international Grand Challenges Scholars Program offered by the National Academy of Engineering. Starting in 2008, the NAE produced a list of 14 global issues for young engineers to address through research projects at participating universities — though the students were not required to be an aspiring engineer to apply.
2014 Five years ago today
While the beauty of winter’s sparkling chill with its invocations of sledding, skiing and holidays can be a source of enjoyment for many individuals, some residents of the Palouse find the colder months the most difficult time of the year. Tom Shanahan, public information officer for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said his office typically sees a rise in food stamp applications and usage during the winter months.
2009 10 years ago today
Without health insurance, Whitman County residents have a place to turn for help with their soaring medical bills — the Whitman County Transplant Fund. The fund has covered everything from medical bills to travel expenses, to a few months rent for about 15 applicants since 1995.
1994 25 years ago today
Two University of Idaho law students working in the school’s Legal Aid Clinic are challenging the constitutionality of Idaho’s new younger-than-21 DUI law. The students are representing a 19-year-old who they believe may be the first in the state to go to trial under the law that took effect in July. Drivers younger than 21 can be charged with driving under the influence with blood alcohol levels of .02 and higher. ... Coliform and strains of E. coli bacteria were found in the water despite a two-week attempt to sterilize Uniontown’s main water well. Residents were warned by the city to boil drinking water until further notice.