2020 One year ago
Lana Tout, of Moscow, was one of 22 Idaho veterans or volunteers honored by U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, with the 2020 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award, according to a news release from Crapo’s office. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3913 of Kendrick nominated Tout, who serves as the local coordinator for the Quilts of Valor program, the release said. Tout makes, sends and awards quilts in Latah, Whitman and Nez Perce counties. ... In his opening remarks at the University of Idaho Veterans Day ceremony, UI President Scott Green said around 340 current students have served in the military and veterans traditionally comprise between 2 percent to 3 percent of the student body. “I’m honored to serve as president of this university that has such a rich heritage of supporting our military and their families,” Green said. Following Green’s introduction, former UI interim president and emeritus professor Don Burnett reflected on the UI’s unusual status as both a land-grant and flagship institution and how that status has helped to shape its relationship with the U.S. armed forces.
2016 Five years ago
There was no shortage of emotion in the Troy High School auditorium as students took their places, group by group, on a small stage and said thank you in numerous ways to community veterans. In the carefully arranged seats of honor, dozens of veterans donned uniforms, hats or T-shirts proudly declaring where they had served and in which branch of the U.S. military. They gazed quietly at the stage or bowed their heads as the students lifted their voices in grateful patriotic song, gave short speeches and showcased their efforts in learning the history of recent and long ago conflicts in honor of Veterans Day.
2011 10 years ago
The next time someone falls down on the playground, Moscow Charter School sixth-grader Lena Werner will know it’s an example of kinetic energy. She learned about kinetic energy as part of her school’s Academy Day series, which offers hands-on learning for students throughout the district on teacher in-service days or holidays. ... Donna Luis and Janet McColl were on their morning walk when they heard the sound of bagpipes coming from Washington State University’s Terrell Mall. They followed their ears toward the music and were greeted by a procession of people walking from the Compton Union Building to WSU’s Veterans Memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony and a 21-gun salute as part of the Associated Students of WSU Student Veterans Committee’s Veterans Day celebration.