2021 One year ago
After more than a year of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in downtown Moscow reopened to the general public. “We’re really excited to be opening the doors and showing movies on the big screen once again,” Executive Director Christine Gilmore said. Many patrons will be able to enjoy the center’s fairly new renovations and alcohol on site for the first time. “It’s a combination of getting back to normal and presenting these new offerings to the public,” said Cody Moore, chairman of the Kenworthy board of directors. ... After years of planning, the Community Action Center in Pullman is ready to hit the road to bring fresh, free food to rural communities. The center has converted a van into a mobile farm stand, a refrigerated vehicle that can haul fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs and other food items people need in their town. Anybody can come and pick up food for free. “We encourage donations, but they’re not mandatory,” Chase said. “We just want people to be fed.”
2017 Five years ago
A group of children had one mission — use clues to identify five plants at the south end of the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden and form a puzzle. For the children — who perhaps had more energy than was required for the assignment — their goal might have been to run around and have a good time. Roughly 50 children divided into four groups explored the Arboretum’s various plant life as part of the UI’s “Science Saturday” event. Parents and Bertie Weddell from the Washington State University Horticulture Department guided the children as they used teamwork to identify the plants. ... Hassan Zadeh did not know where he was going when he, his wife and daughter left their Pullman home in the morning. However, his wife, Sepid Mazrouee, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lily Zadeh, knew their destination and their plans for when they arrived. The family of three ended up at Wild at Art in downtown Moscow for an early Father’s Day canvas painting session called “Daddy and Me Doodles.” Mazrouee said she told Lily what her plans were, and she promised not to tell the secret to her father.
2012 10 years ago
About 20 high school teachers and community college instructors from across Idaho and Washington are participating in the Northwest Climate Education Resources workshop this week at the University of Idaho. The workshop is a collaboration of NASA, U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Science Foundation projects that aim to engage teachers in climate change and agricultural education in the hope they will share what they learned with their own students.They spent the afternoon at the Washington State University Cook Agronomy Farm, which studies cereal crops on a large-scale basis outside Pullman, and wrapped up the day at the UI Parker Farm outside Moscow. ... Throughout his 30 years working in the energy industry, Washington State University professor Chen-Ching Liu said he has never experienced the level of collaboration that is now taking place in the field. “This is really the best time and the most exciting time that I’ve seen,” Liu said this month at his office on the Pullman campus. Liu arrived in Pullman last fall to start WSU’s new Energy Systems Innovation Center (ESIC), a “major” program that he says will build on the strong foundation of power education that already exists at the university and in the Pacific Northwest.