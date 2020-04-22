2019 One year ago today
More than 200 people volunteered their time to clean up Pullman’s waterways in spite of the dreary, damp drizzle that settled in during the early hours of the day. Only about 7 cubic yards of garbage was collected, down from 10 cubic yards last year. … Climate change will affect local farmers, according to Judy Olson, a fourth-generation farmer in eastern Washington and former president of both the Washington and National Association of Wheat Growers. She gave a presentation this week arguing farmers should adopt more proactive measures to mitigate the effects of climate change.
2015 Five years ago today
Members of the Moscow School Board heard Tuesday night from Superintendent Greg Bailey about the continuing troubles with a construction project. Although the primary problem — school restrooms — which delayed the 2014-15 academic year has been completed, restrooms in the Bear Den, another part of the project, are not yet finished. … Two members of local police forces are doing their best to encourage children to see police as normal people. Scott Patrick, of the Pullman Police Department, and Phil Gray, with the Moscow Police Department, are working as school resource officers.
2010 10 years ago today
A man found guilty of three counts of attempted murder for a Pullman shooting was sentenced to 75 years in prison in Whitman County. Asotin County Superior Court Judge William Acey said he felt forced to give the 21-year-old man the maximum sentence for his crime after the man made threatening statements during the sentencing hearing. … Gritman Medical Center sold its nonprofit Home Health and Hospice services to a for-profit company. Jim Prall, a former member of the original Hospice of the Palouse advisory board, was initially suspicious of the transition, but six months later he says Family Home Care is doing an excellent job of helping people find the right kind of hospice care.