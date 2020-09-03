2019 One year ago today
The Whitman County Commissioners voted to extend a moratorium on marijuana-related businesses another six months, but residents expressed their frustration over a marijuana farm near Pullman that is still allowed to operate. The Whitman County Planning Commission has been discussing how to develop regulations for the marijuana industry in the county for the past several months and asked for more time to refine these regulations. … The Pullman School District is in the early stages of building a new transportation cooperative with neighboring school districts in Palouse, Garfield and Colfax, officials say. According to Pullman School District Director of Operations Joe Thornton, a new facility, to be located on the corner of State Highway 27 and Albion Road, would be designed primarily as a maintenance cooperative with space for other districts to work on their vehicles.
2015 Five years ago today
The Glenwood water line supplies Colfax with about 70 percent of its water, but city officials say the line has sprung multiple leaks and fixing it is now one of the city’s top priorities. Doing so could cost the city $3 million. … Nearly two months after Washington State University learned it had been the victim of a cyberattack, the university is continuing its work in safeguarding against future threats. Since the university first became aware of the attack, IT professionals at WSU have been visited by federal law enforcement, consulted with outside security organizations and analyzed intelligence from its forensic investigation.
2010 10 years ago today
With about a month and a half to go till the grand opening, Walmart is on the home stretch of a six-year process that’s led to the erection of a new $14 million super center in Pullman. Walmart Public Affairs Manager Jennifer Spall said crews are now setting up shelving and display units inside the 150,00-square-foot building and will likely start stocking the store with inventory near the end of the month. … WSU announced it will close all nonessential business operations and associated buildings during the last week of December beginning in 2011. The idea was bounced around earlier this year during a WSU Faculty Senate meeting, and would be a cost-saving measure. However, WSU Provost and Executive Vice President Warwick Bayly said it’s difficult to tell how much money it will save for the university. According to WSU, the university will remain open only for essential operations during the regular business hours.