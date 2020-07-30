2019 One year ago today
The owners of Zoe Coffeehouse and Pub in Pullman announced on Facebook they have purchased Cougar Country Drive-In. The fast food restaurant on North Grand Avenue had been closed since February and was listed for sale in March. The Owners plan to open the restaurant in the coming weeks. … A pair of University of Idaho construction projects causing road closures on campus are expected to have an effect on traffic along school corridors through the football season and beyond, university officials said. UI has released a map of suggested routes for fans to take when attending football games this season.
2015 Five years ago today
Latah County sheriff’s deputies and volunteers from the Potlatch Fire and Ambulance Department worked together in assisting a MedStar helicopter in an emergency landing during a training exercise. Using the Potlatch Jr.-Sr. High School football field, deputies took turns giving directions and wind and obstacle updates over the radio as the emergency response helicopter came in for a landing. … Idaho teachers now have an alternative to stuffing student backpacks with costly and heavy textbooks, thanks to an open-source textbook creation program at the University of Idaho’s Doceo Center for Innovation and Learning.
2010 10 years ago today
The Pullman Planning Commission discussed design standards for future construction on College Hill — just one step in the College Hill Core Neighborhood Plan, a document to help organize projects and city ordinances for the hill. … Capt. Gary Jenkins will be sworn in as police chief at Pullman City Hall. An employee of the Claremont (Calif.) Police Department for 33 years, Jenkins takes his job seriously and said the position of chief is a title he’s strived to achieve for years.