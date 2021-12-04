2020 One year ago
After nearly 70 years of operation at its downtown location, Moscow pharmacy and gift shop Marketime Drug will move to a location across town. The pharmacy’s new location will be 872 Troy Road, Suite 120, in the same complex as the Idaho Liquor Store and Subway restaurant. There are signs announcing the planned move hanging in the windows at Marketime’s current location on Third Street between Main and Jefferson streets in downtown Moscow. ... A program recently established by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories awarded $25,000 worth of scholarships to students seeking degrees in applied technology and engineering at three universities in Idaho. The SEL Scholarship Program, which launched this fall, awarded its first round of scholarships to six students from Washington State University, the University of Idaho and Idaho State University, according to a news release.
2016 Five years ago
Downtown was lit up with Christmas lights and smiling children Saturday night as Pullman’s annual Holiday Fest filled Pine Street Plaza with carolers and young families. The celebration included a tree lighting ceremony, performances by the Franklin Fox Jazz Choir, the Sunnyside Singers, and the Lincoln Middle School Choir, a Jingle Bell Fun Run sponsored by the YMCA and, of course, an appearance by ol’ St. Nick himself. ... There was standing room only at the Pullman Islamic Center’s open house where residents of the Palouse were invited to explore Islam and visit with their Muslim neighbors. People of many colors, cultures and religions slipped off their shoes and filled both levels of the mosque’s prayer room. Some sat on the ground. Some leaned against walls. Others filled the halls and offices just trying to find space inside the building to stay out of the chilling cold and hear Muslim speakers, local leaders and community members tell their stories.
2011 10 years ago
Volunteers of all ages scoured the region to prove that even in a down economy, residents of the Palouse truly do care. Palouse Cares President Rick Minard said that residents of Moscow, Pullman, Colfax and Potlatch donated 38,800 pounds of food, with preliminary auction proceeds estimated around $25,000. Food donations will stock the shelves of food banks in each city, while auction proceeds will benefit Success by Six, Backyard Harvest, Families Together and Sojourners’ Alliance. “It was just a magical display of volunteerism by the whole community,” Minard said.