2018 One year ago today
Sewer issues have caused hardships — even displacements — for almost half the residents this year at a small mobile home park on State Highway 6 on the east side of Potlatch. But David Keene, owner of Snake River Guardianship Services in Lewiston and legal guardian of park owner Vernon Johnson, said he expects the problems to be resolved soon. Johnson, a longtime Potlatch City Councilor who is now in his 80s, lives at the park. … The Latah County Commissioners approved a $19.7 million budget for fiscal year 2019. The budget, which goes into effect Oct. 1, is $682,000 more than the current fiscal budget, which ends Sept. 30. Latah County Clerk/Auditor/Recorder Henrianne Westberg said the property tax budget will increase $421,000 from the current budget cycle, or about 4.2 percent.
2014 Five years ago today
Officials with Waynco Construction said they will make a big push and have Moscow schools ready for students Sept. 8, according to Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey. Bailey said he spoke with Waynco senior project manager Dan Ryan, who will now be handling the project until its completion. … During a town hall meeting in April at the 1912 Center, Police Chief David Duke said more than 90 percent of crimes that take place on the University of Idaho campus are alcohol related. Pullman Police Chief Chris Tennant said 90 percent of calls after dark in Pullman are related to alcohol, even when students have departed for the summer months and during other breaks and holidays.
2009 10 years ago today
A draft of the College Hill Core Neighborhood Plan has been released, and planners could implement changes beginning this year to promote positive change in the neighborhood. Pullman Planning Director Pete Dickinson said an updated plan was needed because of conflicts on the hill such as parking, land uses and the difference in lifestyles between students and long-term residents. … A few years back, the residents of the Good Samaritan Society’s Moscow Village attended a meeting with administrator Tim Schneider and heard him remark that if he had $5 million, he would use it to pay for health insurance for his staff. Through the efforts of residents, Schneider and many others, the Moscow Village was able to set up an endowment fund three years ago to help cover medical expenses of employees who can’t afford health insurance.
1994 25 years ago today
The burning question at Pullman’s City Council meeting was whether or not to destroy old maple trees. Some residents living in the State Street area opposed a public works department proposal to widen State Street from 24 to 30 feet between Park Street and True Street. The plan using state grant money, would include the removal and replacement of the roadway, as well as almost all of the curb and gutter. Mark Workman, public works engineer, noted that widening Stat Street would provide 15-foot lanes for each direction of traffic. … A 14-year-old Princeton boy was charged this morning for the shooting death of his 11-year-old brother. The boy is being tried as an adult and if convicted could be sentenced to at least 10 years and possibly life in prison.