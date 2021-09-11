2020 One year ago today
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called Malden the “center of our heartbeat” in a state that has been ravaged by wildfires this week. “I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that this is the symbol of both our trauma and our commitment to rebuilding and to our commitment to dealing with the fundamental forces that are making these fires so cataclysmic,” Inslee said during his stop in the small Whitman County town. Earlier this week, a fire, aided by high winds, destroyed 121 homes, eight commercial properties and 94 other structures in Malden and nearby Pine City.Inslee said in the past three days, the state has lost almost 600,000 acres to wildfires. … When the Potlatch High volleyball team needed a boost against Prairie, it turned to its two middle blockers, Olivia Wise and Jordan Reynolds, whose big hitting lifted the Loggers to a frantic five-set volleyball victory at home. Wise racked up 17 kills and 12 digs, and Reynolds tallied 12 kills as the Loggers overcame multiple deficits to defeat their Whitepine League Division I foes 25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11.
2016 Five years ago today
The Palouse Empire Fair had something to offer just about everyone this weekend as crowds filled the fairgrounds in Colfax. Just about every human sense was awakened, as the smell of cattle, the taste of barbecue, the sounds of an auction and the sights of amusement rides highlighted the days. Thousands of visitors poured into the grounds to celebrate the annual event. “We had crowds eight to 10 times throughout the day, of maybe like 30 — almost 40 — people standing out there, bunched together,” said Carleigh Scott, who ran a barbecue stand. … Even though no words were spoken, the dogs’ tails told the tale: they were quite pleased with Sunday’s Howling at the Hamilton. Nearly 500 dogs came to swim, wade and dive at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center in a fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Palouse. At a cost of $10 per dog, the Howl was able to have a big effect on the budget of the no-kill animal shelter, which works to connect dogs with loving owners.
2011 10 years ago today
Three Moscow city councilors filed for re-election by the deadline, including one former councilor. Councilors Dan Carscallen, Wayne Krauss and Tom Lamar will be on the Nov. 8 ballot along with Aaron Ament. Filing information in other city races around Latah County will be available next week. … Cadets from the University of Idaho Army ROTC hosted a series of “Kid Ops” activities as part of the UI’s annual celebration of Military Appreciation Weekend. Military Appreciation Weekend was created in 2005 by military science instructor Ken Hunt, Athletic Director Rob Spear and Rob Hill of Inland Northwest Broadcasting. This weekend’s events took place near the football tailgating area west of the Kibbie Dome in Moscow. In addition to a water balloon activity, children could try on military helmets and vests and hold training guns that looked and felt like the real things.