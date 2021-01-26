2020 One year ago today
About 100 people turned out for a fundraising event for Doug Brinkerhoff that featured local music and other performers, as well as a silent auction at Moscow High School. The proceeds from the event will help pay for medical costs for Brinkerhoff, who was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, almost two years ago. Cathy said her husband, who worked at Opportunities Unlimited Inc. in Moscow until his diagnosis, is in remission but the nature of the rare cancer is that it is expected to return. … Creating a more competitive repair market, allowing for the production of hemp and helping nurses and veterans simultaneously are some of the bills Idaho District 5 legislators are proposing this legislative session. Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, and Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, spoke to about 25 of their constituents at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce as part of the chamber’s first “Coffee with District 5 Legislators” event of the 2020 session.
2016 Five years ago today
Keith Tyler used to work at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in international finance, he’s now the full-time brewer at Paradise Creek Brewery in Pullman, and he spends his free time experimenting with homebrew and upcycling barrels he takes home from the brewery. Palouse CraftWerks, Tyler’s business, upcycles about 30 barrels a year at this point. Tyler produces upward of two dozen types of pieces, including tap handles, tasting panels, lazy Susans, bottle openers and peace sign wall hangings. … Moscow police received a call around on the 2400 block of White Avenue, where a resident reported a moose had fallen off a retaining wall in the backyard and was now trapped inside a fenced area, Moscow Police Chief David Duke said. Duke said Idaho Fish and Game officers were contacted and it was determined the animal would likely be able to get over the nearly 4-foot-tall fence without officer intervention.
2011 10 years ago today
With the state Legislature already taking whacks at education, Pullman City Council members voiced their concerns about lawmakers’ priorities. The state House passed a $42 million cut to K-4 education in the current budget, causing local officials in this city dominated by Washington State University to brace for more cuts to be handed down for higher education. Councilors plan to descend on Olympia in February to pass their goals on to the three legislators who represent District 9, which covers parts of Adams, Asotin, Franklin, Garfield, Spokane and Whitman counties.