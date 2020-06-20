2019 One year ago today
Shaakirrah Sanders, a University of Idaho law professor, filed a lawsuit against the university, its law school and a former dean alleging race and gender discrimination and retaliation. She joined UI College of Law as a tenure-track associate professor in 2011. She earned tenure in 2016. … The Bank Left Gallery and Open Eye Consignment Shops will host Floriade, an art and garden tour and open air market throughout Palouse.
2015 Five years ago today
Journalist Andrew Wahli will lead a “Superhero America” conversation at the Whitman County Library about comic book superheroes and villains. … Nearly 100 Palouse community members celebrated the annual Hog Heaven Muzzleloaders Rendezvous near Troy by dressing in fur-trade-era clothing, sleeping in teepees and practicing their black-powder shooting techniques.
2010 10 years ago today
Walter Steed was elected Latah County Republican Central Committee Chairman, after Barrett Schroeder opted out of running for the position after approximately 10 years. … Pullman High School will offer a pilot course this fall to help struggling freshmen who need extra support to succeed. The course will consist of 15 students.