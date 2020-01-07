2019 One year ago today
The Whitman County Republican Central Committee voted unanimously to eject far-right agitator and former Washington State University College Republicans President James Allsup from their ranks. … Tavesi Dougal, the first baby born on the Palouse in 2019, turned one week old at 12:44 this morning. It’s been only seven days since she gave birth, but mother Yvette, 26, said she has already resumed her online class work through Brigham Young University.
2015 Five years ago today
The end is in sight for the Moscow School District construction projects after months of frustrating delays and problems. Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey said the Bear Den is still some time away from being completed and ready for teams to play in, but progress is being made. … A Pullman furniture store suffered extensive damage after a vehicle collided with two separate areas of the building and fled the scene, reportedly without the driver leaving his or her insurance information.
2010 10 years ago today
Don Verlin became the unofficial coach of hundreds of little Vandals. Verlin, head coach of the University of Idaho men’s basketball team, accompanied his players to McDonald Elementary School in Moscow to speak to students about the importance of reading and how that contributes to success in life. … Genesee residents are still cleaning up the aftermath of flooding caused when Cow Creek, inundated by rain, broke down a bank and filled part of the town with water.
1995 25 years ago today
District Judge John Bengston said he was simply following Latah County’s contract when he ordered the county to pay extra fees to two public defenders. He said the public defenders’ contract states there are limited funds for extraordinary expenses. … Latah County Solid Waste Coordinator Don Bafus said ignorance is no excuse in the new driveway garbage pick-up program. Bafus said some rural residents have been throwing garbage in the spots where the dumpsters, which have been removed, used to be located.