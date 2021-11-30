2020 One year ago
Pullman’s Kelli Campbell lived her entire adult life knowing she might need a new kidney someday to survive, but when the day finally arrived it was still a shock. Perhaps an even bigger shock: When she decided to seek a kidney transplant, her husband, Dan, proved to be the perfect match. The Campbells talked about whether Dan should really donate one of his kidneys or serve instead as Kelli’s caregiver after the operation. However, he wasn’t about to take no for an answer. ... A men’s salon recently opened in Moscow where patrons can get a haircut, drink a beer and watch sports. The Locker Room located at 872 Troy Road, Suite 150 (in the same complex as the Idaho Liquor Store and Subway restaurant), opened Nov. 4, said Stacie Bishop, one of the business’s eight owners. All eight own the other three Locker Room locations as well in Lewiston, Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene. “Moscow’s always been on our radar,” Bishop said. “We’ve always wanted to expand.”
2016 Five years ago
The silver and extremely shiny diner under construction on the southwest corner of Third and Jackson streets is expected to open in January. Larry Swanger, who owns the diner and nearby Gambino’s, said he is shooting for January. “I’ve been in the food industry for a long time and on my wall in my office is a picture of a diner, so I’ve wanted to (build a diner) for a long time,” Swanger said. “There used to be a place on Main Street called Varsity Cafe and I’ve always been intrigued with it even though it closed three years before I got here,” Swanger said, “but I’ve seen a lot of pictures and that always jumped out at me.” ... Callen Hightower could either be speaking about the nature of his day job as a wide receiver, or that of his senior football season, when he says, “It’s just all about timing.” In this instance, he’s referencing the latter, although timing might be one way to explain how Hightower shook off a defender, hung on to a deep pass from Matt Linehan and managed to punch his right toe into the end zone and complete a 41-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Idaho’s 38-31 victory over South Alabama at the Kibbie Dome.
2011 10 years ago
Washington State University announced Wednesday that Mike Leach has been named the Cougars’ head football coach. Leach, who agreed in principle to a five-year contract, will be introduced at a press conference in Pullman. “I asked athletic director Bill Moos to select the best head football coach in the country and I am convinced that he has done exactly that,” said WSU President Elson S. Floyd. “This is an exciting day for Washington State University and Cougar football,” said Moos. “I have spoken about the need to re-energize our fan base and take Cougar football to the next level. I believe the hiring of Mike Leach accomplishes both of those goals. His credentials speak for themselves.”