2020 One year ago today
Many people across the country are turning to bicycles to stay active while socially distancing themselves from others. The trend of buying new bicycles and bringing old ones into the shop for tuneups is keeping inventories low and repair staffs booked at bike shops. “Nobody expected a worldwide pandemic to lead to a rush on bicycles, which is essentially what we’ve seen,” said Colleen MacDonald, service manager at B&L Bicycles in Pullman. … A proposal to install technology to broadcast city meetings in the new Pullman City Hall building passed with a 4-3 vote at the Pullman City Council meeting. Councilors expressed concern about spending $141,337 to install new audio visual equipment in the city hall building located on Crestview Street. The city is anticipating a possible budget deficit between $4 million and $6.9 million because of how the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting revenues.
2016 Five years ago today
Lola Clyde and Milton Arthur parks’ conceptual designs were adopted, but Moscow doesn’t have the funds to start development. “We’re competing against a lot of things for that money,” Dwight Curtis, parks and recreation director, said. The total project cost for Lola Clyde Park is $2.2 million and Milton Arthur’s total is projected to be $1.6 million. The Lola Clyde Park design includes a playground, multi-use sport court, on-leash dog area, parking and maintenance access, shelter, amphitheater bandshell, hillside amphitheater seating, restrooms and several other amenities. … A public school in the evening can often seem a lonely place. That is not the case for Moscow Middle School when hundreds of students, friends and family gathered to bear witness to the visual, the audible and the tangible works of the academic year at the school’s annual World Expo. The school’s jazz band played a series of jazz and funk tunes on their glossy brass instruments, while visitors watched and listened with rapt attention as each new melody served to single out another student’s talent.
2011 10 years ago today
In their first steps toward making a decision about a land zoning change for the Historic District on College Hill, Pullman Planning Commission members leaned away from approving the much-discussed downzone. “I just can’t see the fact that this change would fix the problems (on College Hill),” Commissioner Garren Shannon said. The current zone for the College Hill Historic District is low-density multifamily residential, R2, which allows for a one-dwelling unit per 3,000 square feet. The proposed downzone to Residential Transitional allows for a unit on every 4,500 square feet of land, about two-thirds the density of R2. … Several Latah County residents gave administrators of i-minerals Inc. an earful of concerns during a public hearing in Deary regarding the Vancouver, B.C.-based company’s request for a 29-year lease on Idaho-owned land near Bovill. The company hopes to use the 225 acres of land to build and operate a processing plant for feldspar, quartz, kaolin clay and other minerals.