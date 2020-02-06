2019 One year ago today
As other sheriffs across Washington vow not to enforce Initiative 1639, Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said while there is little his department can do to enforce the new law, it is best to wait and see what the future holds for the gun legislation. The new law, passed by voters in November, raised the legal age to purchase semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. It also requires stricter background checks, safety training and the safe storage of all firearms. … University of Idaho President Chuck Staben told the UI Faculty Senate that a recent campuswide alert regarding a tenured journalism professor had nothing to do with harming her reputation or stopping a student-organized sit-in.
2015 Five years ago today
Washington lawmakers are considering making the inclusion of American Indian history, culture and government studies mandatory at multiple grade levels. If passed, the legislation would have some districts scrambling to amend their curricula, but Pullman School District Assistant Superintendent Bob Maxwell said his district has little reason to be concerned. … Lena Whitmore Elementary School students took a trip around the world in brilliantly colored costumes to top off a week of learning about different cultures and countries from around the world with the 23rd annual Ismat Sheikh International Day.
2010 10 years ago today
King County Superior Court Judge John Erlick ruled that the state of Washington is not adequately funding its public schools. The lawsuit was filed against the state by a group of parents, school districts, education organizations and a statewide coalition of community groups, Network for Excellence in Washington’s Schools. … Bobbie Ryder and other Washington State University officials are developing a fundraising strategy for the WSU Arboretum and Wildlife Conservation Center project. Ryder said she is working with the university’s tribal liaison to try to see how the tribes in the area could be involved in the project.
1995 25 years ago today
The next time you park in Moscow on Jefferson Street or near the library, you better check the signs — several parking changes are in the works. The city’s public works committee approved three recommended changes. … The publisher of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News met with the Whitman County commissioners asking them to follow the “letter” and the “spirit” of the open meetings law. The Daily News was not planning at the time to file a formal complaint, but publisher Randy Frisch told the commissioners he wanted to visit formally to point out what the newspaper considers violations of the open meeting act.