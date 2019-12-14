2018 One year ago today
At least one Pullman resident believes the Pullman City Council violated its own city code last month during the rezone of the new city hall, and her attorney is backing her. Citing city code, resident Jaime Brush and her attorney, Dave Bricklin, of Seattle, said the City Council unlawfully pushed through the zone change by including a limited zone classification. … Whitman County District Court may not have a home at the new Pullman City Hall, located at the former Encounter Ministries property on Southeast Crestview Street. Since 1978, Whitman County District Court proceedings have been held in the current city hall’s council chambers on Paradise Street, however, because of a steep price, district court may have to be housed elsewhere.
2014 Five years ago today
Laughter really is the best medicine, said Matthew Wappett, associate director of the University of Idaho’s Center on Disabilities and Human Development. At a time of the year when stress seems unavoidable — between holidays, family, social and work responsibilities — as well as the thrill of winter driving on the Palouse, many could likely benefit from a smidgen of relaxation. … Colfax lit up the sky with an impressive array of Christmas lights Saturday night during the city’s annual Winter Festival, but the most impressive display undoubtedly belonged to one local farmer and his illuminated tractor. During the event’s nighttime parade, Colfax resident Pete Wigen showed off his Quadtrac tractor that was covered from top to bottom in 6,000 red and gold Christmas lights. He said it took about 20 hours to decorate.
2009 10 years ago today
The Genesee School District will likely have to utilize a combination of staff cuts and a supplemental levy to combat a budget crisis that officials don’t expect to get better. Superintendent Dave Neumann brought to the school board a “worst-case scenario” supplemental levy budget that detailed how much district taxpayers would have to pay to maintain the “status quo” of education if the Idaho Legislature makes further budget cuts. … Courtney Smith left Pullman for Hollywood as an actor and moved back a set designer. Smith, 28, earned his theater degree from WSU in 2004 and headed for Los Angeles, where he started his own theater company. But in 2008, he and his wife started a family and decided to get away from the big city. They moved back to Pullman, and Smith began volunteering with Pullman Civic Theatre.
1994 25 years ago today
As they sang along with the “Garbage Man Blues,” students in Pullman’s Sunnyside Elementary School ecology club were surrounded by bits of paper and aluminum foil, old egg cartons and Kleenex boxes. This wasn’t a park or neighborhood cleanup. It was an everyday classroom where imagination ran wild as trash was transformed into art. … Moscow Mayor Paul Agidius is being considered for a post on the powerful Northwest Power Planning Council, he confirmed today. But Agidius would not comment on rumors that he went to Boise for an interview with Gov.-elect Phil Batt’s transition team. Agidius, a Moscow attorney and mayor for the past five years, joins Potlatch Corp.